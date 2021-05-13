- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Eid Al Fitr prayers live: Muslims start arriving at mosques
Catch all our live updates here
The Takbir (religious chant glorifying Allah) echoes throughout the UAE as mosques in the country are all set to host the first socially distanced Eid prayers today.
The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure.
Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started arriving at the mosques around 5.15am.
Catch our live updates here:
5:20am
#EidAlFitr2021 live: Faithful start gathering at #Eid Musallah in Sharjah to offer prayer. The #UAE is marking the Islamic festival of #EidAlFitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of #Ramadan. Photos by M. Sajjad pic.twitter.com/UTXES5ROxS— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 13, 2021
-
Government
UAE's Hope Probe captures stunning photos of...
The images were captured over the course of 10 hours and 34 minutes. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman who was tortured by husband reunited...
The foundation provided shelter to the victim after she was released... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during Eid holidays
No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ‘Education is about helping kids...
Professions will change at a quicker pace than ever before. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr prayers live: Muslims start...
Catch all our live updates here READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: UAE leaders tweet greetings
UAE residents also pledged to mark the happy occasion safely. READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli conflict: Experts pin hope on UAE's good...
The UAE condemned the violence in Jerusalem and called on the Israeli ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Maldives bans travel from South Asia
The country registered 1,500 cases on Tuesday, compared with less... READ MORE