UAE Eid Al Fitr prayers live: Muslims start arriving at mosques

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 05.21 am

The Takbir (religious chant glorifying Allah) echoes throughout the UAE as mosques in the country are all set to host the first socially distanced Eid prayers today.

The UAE is marking the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr today after 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is the third Eid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first time mosques have been allowed to host Eid prayers in congregation. Last year, during both Eids, Muslims were asked to offer the prayer at home as a Covid safety measure.

Masked up and clutching their own prayer mats, the faithful started arriving at the mosques around 5.15am.

5:20am