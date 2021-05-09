- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Dubai Metro, bus timings announced
Vehicle testing centres in Dubai to remain shut during the break
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the timings of Metro, buses and other service timings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Dubai Metro
Red Line: On Wednesday and Thursday, the train will run from 5am to 1am. On Friday, it will run from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5am to 12 midnight.
Green Line: On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be operational from 5.30am to 1am; on Friday, from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5.30am to 12 midnight.
Buses
Main stations will operate from 4.30am to 12.30am; and Al Ghubaiba from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations will be on from 4.30am to 11pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock.
Al Qusais Bus Station, from 4.30am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12:15am.
Dubai Tram
On Wednesday and Thursday from 6am to 1am; Friday, from 9am to 1am; and on Saturday from 6am to 1am.
Technical testing of vehicles
The service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Ramadan 29 to Shawaal 3. The smart customers happiness centre at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA Head Office will continue to work 24/7 as usual.
-
News
UAE: Emirati school pupils to physically attend...
Initiative seeks to teach multiple skills in bid to inculcate the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals
He had been on the run from the authorities for over eight years. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7-day Eid holiday break for some schools
Schools have offered students and staff an extended break, starting... READ MORE
-
Transport
Revealed: Top causes of road accidents in UAE
Police also warned about the dangers of distracted driving. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid holiday: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
Toll charges will resume once the holiday period is over. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr: Saudi asks faithful to watch for...
Whoever sees the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars has... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals
He had been on the run from the authorities for over eight years. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid holidays: Dubai Covid vaccine centres to...
Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and Dubai... READ MORE