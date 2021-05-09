UAE Eid Al Fitr: Dubai Metro, bus timings announced

Vehicle testing centres in Dubai to remain shut during the break

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the timings of Metro, buses and other service timings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Dubai Metro

Red Line: On Wednesday and Thursday, the train will run from 5am to 1am. On Friday, it will run from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5am to 12 midnight.

Green Line: On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be operational from 5.30am to 1am; on Friday, from 10am to 1am; and on Saturday from 5.30am to 12 midnight.

Buses

Main stations will operate from 4.30am to 12.30am; and Al Ghubaiba from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations will be on from 4.30am to 11pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock.

Al Qusais Bus Station, from 4.30am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12:15am.

Dubai Tram

On Wednesday and Thursday from 6am to 1am; Friday, from 9am to 1am; and on Saturday from 6am to 1am.

Technical testing of vehicles

The service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Ramadan 29 to Shawaal 3. The smart customers happiness centre at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA Head Office will continue to work 24/7 as usual.