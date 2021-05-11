UAE Eid Al Fitr: Don't respond to greetings while driving

Motorists urged to obey all rules and regulations on the festive occasion.

Motorists in the Capital have been warned about the dangers of getting distracted by responding to Eid-Al-Fitr wishes and congratulatory messages and phone calls while driving.

“Refrain from using mobile phones while behind the wheel,” Abu Dhabi police said.

Drivers have also been urged to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations. These include not permitting children below the age of 10 to sit in front car seats, and refraining from speeding and tailgating. Motorists were also advised to buckle up at all times, use children’s car seats, ensure car tyres are in good condition, and be attentive behind the wheel.

The authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of residents during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The plan includes stepping up patrols at intersections, public parks, highways, shopping malls, and other markets, places of tourist interest, and near mosques to control traffic and prevent congestion on arterial roads and highways.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police issued a statement on Monday evening that urged all motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and avoid congesting roads in the UAE’s capital along with maintaining road safety.

The move is in line with the Ministry of Interior's cherished goal to make the country a world leader as far as road safety is concerned.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to control traffic and ensure the safety of all road users during the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays,” the police said.

Patrols have been intensified on both arterial roads and highways, especially in busy parts of the city during rush hour and to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents on the festive occasion.

“Officers on motorbike patrols will be controlling the movement of traffic in crowded places such as markets and commercial centres, which are the hotspots of heavy movement of vehicles, and ensure all rules and regulations are complied with to prevent accidents and maintain road safety,” officials said.

The police have also urged residents to comply with Covid-19 safety measures and guidelines when they go outdoors and avoid social gatherings to safeguard public health.

