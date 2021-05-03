- EVENTS
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights.
Abu Dhabi's Yas Island will mark the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a series of spectacular firework displays.
Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid, Yas Island will livestream the vibrant fireworks, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time.
The spectacular five-minute events will be broadcast on the Yas Island Instagram channel at 9pm each night, so everyone can enjoy the show, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s Covid-19 precautionary measures.
The fireworks display is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
According to the UAE’s official holiday calendar, residents will get Eid Al Fitr break from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal.
If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the residents will have four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.
But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.
