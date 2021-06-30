UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced

The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

The International Astronomy Center has announced that Tuesday, July 20, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.

Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, said that the month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 05:17 am UAE time.

"Seeing the crescent on that day is possible using the telescope from the Arab countries and most of the continents of Africa and Europe. It is also possible to see it with the naked eye," said Shawkat Odeh.

