- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday morning
The quake occurred at a depth of 5km.
A minor earthquake was felt in Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the national Met department (NCM).
A statement issued by NCM on social media said:
'3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'
The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain...
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain...
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation. READ MORE
-
News
Gold companies fined Dh450,000 each for violations
The violations included failure to adopt necessary measures and... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE school heads in UAE urge for clarity for...
During Sunday’s meeting with Indian minister two options were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai opens Pfizer Covid vaccine bookings for 12-...
DHA releases list of centres that offer the vaccine to kids. READ MORE
-
News
Earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday...
The quake occurred at a depth of 5km. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched...
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain suspends entry from 'Red List'...
10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
23 May 2021
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai