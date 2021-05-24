News
UAE: Earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday morning

Web Report/Fujairah
Filed on May 24, 2021

The quake occurred at a depth of 5km.


A minor earthquake was felt in Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the national Met department (NCM).

A statement issued by NCM on social media said:

'3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.




