News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Duo helps police nab suspected thieves, honoured

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on July 10, 2021
Facebook

The two men said that they had only done their duty.


Sharjah Police lauded two members of the community for their cooperation in reporting and helping with the arrest of suspected thieves.

The two were honoured by Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Riyami, Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department at Sharjah Police, in the presence of Colonel Hamid Al Jallaf, Head of Al Dhaid Comprehensive Centre.

According to an official social media post, the honoured men expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety in the emirate, saying they had only done their duty.

Colonel Al Riyami stressed that this honour comes within efforts to strengthen the partnership between the Sharjah Police and community members to establish security and safety.

He urged community members to cooperate with the police and report any negative behaviours.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/200000-grant-for-best-ideas-to-develop-reading-culture-in-africa macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 