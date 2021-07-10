UAE: Duo helps police nab suspected thieves, honoured
The two men said that they had only done their duty.
Sharjah Police lauded two members of the community for their cooperation in reporting and helping with the arrest of suspected thieves.
The two were honoured by Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Riyami, Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department at Sharjah Police, in the presence of Colonel Hamid Al Jallaf, Head of Al Dhaid Comprehensive Centre.
According to an official social media post, the honoured men expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety in the emirate, saying they had only done their duty.
Colonel Al Riyami stressed that this honour comes within efforts to strengthen the partnership between the Sharjah Police and community members to establish security and safety.
He urged community members to cooperate with the police and report any negative behaviours.
