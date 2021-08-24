News
UAE: Driver flees after running over elderly pedestrian; arrested in an hour

Team KT/Ajman
Filed on August 24, 2021

The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over.


The Ajman Police have arrested a motorist who fled after running over an elderly pedestrian. The Arab driver was arrested within an hour of the accident.

The police said the accident was reported on Corniche Street. The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over. The driver who caused the accident then sped away.

After the police were alerted, patrols and an ambulance were rushed to the spot and the injured was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

The police have warned motorists not to flee after causing an accident. Pedestrians must cross roads only from designated places, they added.




