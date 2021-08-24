UAE: Driver flees after running over elderly pedestrian; arrested in an hour
The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over.
The Ajman Police have arrested a motorist who fled after running over an elderly pedestrian. The Arab driver was arrested within an hour of the accident.
The police said the accident was reported on Corniche Street. The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over. The driver who caused the accident then sped away.
After the police were alerted, patrols and an ambulance were rushed to the spot and the injured was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing woman's death in hit-and-run
>> Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-and-run
The police have warned motorists not to flee after causing an accident. Pedestrians must cross roads only from designated places, they added.
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from...
All you need to know: Covid vaccination not mandatory; school buses... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school to roll out post-16 programme on new ...
This newly-developed campus sits only minutes away from its main... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from...
The upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to lift real estate demand... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Driver arrested in an hour after hit-and-run
The 60-year-old Arab was crossing the street when he was run over. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No vaccine appointment needed for 5 categories of ...
The jabs are available to them at most vaccination centres and clinics READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school