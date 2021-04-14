UAE: Drive-thru service to renew car registration

Motorists can sit in their cars and get their traffic and vehicle-related transactions completed.

Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Registration Village launched a drive-through initiative, which allows a motorist to complete traffic and vehicle related transactions while sitting in a car.

The initiative is part of a raft of reforms unveiled by the Sharjah Government authorities to further enhance customers’ satisfaction while complying with all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department, Sharjah Police, said that plans are afoot to further enhance customers’ satisfaction and realise the cherished dreams of the UAEs Ministry of Interior to save time and cost overruns.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Kai said that the initiative has been launched in compliance with the health authorities and the trial phase was conducted in end-February. So far, 3,000 transactions have been conducted, he added.