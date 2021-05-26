UAE: Don't miss 'biggest' supermoon tonight at 7.08pm

Skywatchers in the UAE may not be able to see the blood moon but, still, an unusually large moon will shine on the country tonight.

Don’t forget to set your alarm for 7.08pm tonight: The exact time when this year’s biggest and brightest supermoon will rise and shine on the UAE.

Stargazers in the country will be able to spot an unusually large moon in the sky. People in other parts of the world, however, will experience the total lunar eclipse, featuring a ‘blood moon’ that is named so because of the reddish hue from the sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere.

May’s supermoon appears big and bright in the sky because of its closeness to Earth, passing within just 357,500km of our planet. This month’s full moon is also known as the Flower Moon, named after the wildflowers blooming in the northern hemisphere.

This full moon is the second of three supermoons in 2021, with the last one taking place on June 24.

Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of Dubai Astronomy Group and director Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, said: “As the moon rotates around Earth in an elliptical orbit, it sometimes goes far and it sometimes comes close. This time, it will be close and will therefore look brighter. It can be 10 to 14 per cent bigger. This will not be noticeable to ordinary people. You need to study this to understand the change in the size of the moon. But it will be exciting to learn about this moon and develop a greater understanding about it. But for the people who will be able to witness the eclipse, obviously, it’ll be more fascinating for them today.”

The penumbral eclipse began earlier today at 12.47pm local time, and it would end at 5.49pm. In the UAE, citizens and residents can witness the eclipse through online streaming links.

It is visible only in south/east Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica region.

Hariri added: “This eclipse will not be visible in the UAE and the Middle East but will be visible for people on the side of the Pacific Ocean and certain other regions. We will be observing the events of the supermoon at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center and we invite people to come over and observe with us. It will be exciting for all. We will also be organising a few talks on this phenomenon.”

In a trivia shared by experts, apparently, ‘supermoon’ is not an official astronomical term. Instead it was first coined by an astrologer, Richard Nolle, in 1979. He defined it as ‘a New or a Full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near (within 90 per cent) its closest approach to Earth in its orbit’.