UAE: Don't leave car engines running as you pray Taraweeh

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Umm Al Quwain
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 15, 2021
File photo

Vehicles are prone to theft, police warn.

Police have urged worshippers not to leave their cars with engines running at parking lots of mosques, as they go for Taraweeh prayers during the Holy month of Ramadan, because vehicles are prone to theft.

The police said some worshippers have a tendency of leaving their car engines running and unattended when they enter mosques to perform Taraweeh prayers, which can be a risky proposition.

In March, UAE Public Prosecutors cited a case, where a motorist’s vehicle was stolen after he had parked it near a grocery shop in Abu Dhabi to buy some items and left the engine running.

He found his vehicle missing upon his return.

Besides, the risk of theft, vehicles left running are prone to catch fire especially during summer months.

Police have urged worshippers to comply with traffic rules and avoid parking randomly

near mosques during Taraweeh prayers.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




