News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Don't give out loans without adequate guarantees, court tells banks

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 24, 2021
Alamy photo used for illustrative purpose

Abu Dhabi judicial authorities warn banks against flouting loan norms


Do not give out loans to individuals and companies without sufficient guarantees, the judicial authorities have warned banks and financial institutions in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department cautioned that failing to do so will be deemed violation of the requirements and controls regulating the provision of loans, which may result in the non-acceptance of cases filed by banks before the Abu Dhabi Courts.

The move follows marked increase in the number of disputes and claims filed by banks against individuals and companies in Abu Dhabi.

“Considering a large number of these cases, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department courts has found that the guarantee provided by a borrower is not equal or proportional to the value of loan, and in some cases, banks disburse money against the borrower’s personal guarantee or his identification papers only,” judicial officials said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The judicial department reminded banks of the need to adhere to the requirements for granting loans and to obtain adequate guarantees, ensuring thereby that borrowers have the financial ability to settle their loans.

“This is in accordance with the established regulations that are subject to oversight and scrutiny by the regulatory authorities in the country. In case of compliance with such regulations, claims filed before Abu Dhabi courts will be surely admitted; at the same time judgments issued against debtors will be easily enforced,” pointed out officials.

According to authorities, banks and other financial institutions at the state level bear the legal responsibility, before providing any loans, to ensure the adequacy of loan applications, and that the creditor has the ability to repay it. They can, therefore, use all available means for inquiry, taking into account that the size of the facility must match the creditor’s income.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210810&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819980&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 