UAE: Don't fall for police impersonators, residents warned
The public have the right to verify the identity of officers in order to avoid fraud.
Authorities in Umm Al Quwain took to social media on Saturday to warn the public against police impersonators.
On its official Instagram page, Umm Al Quwain Police urged the public not to respond to anyone claiming to be a police officer, before verifying the identity of the person. Members of the public can do so by asking such officers to present their professional ID.
Authorities also encouraged people to write down the vehicle plate number used by the officers, so that it could be reported in case of an impersonation.
If anyone suspects they have fallen victim to an impersonator, police have urged that they report the matter immediately and provide all the details of the incident.
The public have the right to verify the identity of police officers in order to avoid fraud, they said.
