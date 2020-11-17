UAE doing everything it can for people’s safety, business continuity, minister says
Security of supply chain enhanced to ensure that essential resources and equipment is available at all times.
The UAE is doing everything it can for business continuity and is very much focused on costs as well, a senior UAE official said on Tuesday.
“In the UAE, we are doing everything we can within our control to ensure safety of our people and also business continuity. At the same time, we are enhancing the security of our supply chain to make sure that essential required resources and equipment are always available at all times,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).
Al Jaber said cost is also an important piece for resilience and “we have been very much focused on cost as part of strategic transformation here at Adnoc for the past four years.”
While speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, Al Jaber said: “By focusing on areas like safety, sustainable supply chain and costs, we can reinforce our resilience.”
Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation in Egypt, and Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, also took part in the panel discussion.
Remarkable resilience
Al Jaber said world economy has shown remarkable resilience despite massive hit from the Covid-19.
“For example, even during the height of lockdowns of March and April, the world still consumed 75-million barrel oil per day (bpd) and demand dropped below 90m bpd for just 12 weeks,” the UAE minister said, adding that Europe growth is slowing due to new Covid-19 restrictions while US recovery is extraordinary and robust despite the pandemic while Asian markets are also recovering very well.
“We need to remain cautious but there is a very good reason to be very optimistic. I believe that we will get through this much stronger and in a much healthier manner also. But what we need to do is to remain resilient and to stay focused what we can control,” Al Jaber added.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
Sheikh Hamdan's tribute to team that performed...
He met the team that did the surgery to correct a spinal defect... READ MORE
-
Transport
Free bus services for visitors to grand Abu Dhabi ...
The buses will be available every hour from 3pm to 7pm READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat jailed for assaulting cops, breaking...
A police officer recounted how the defendant invited him to drink... READ MORE
-
Education
Kids of determination in UAE to learn tech,...
The new programme will also create vocational and leadership training ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews