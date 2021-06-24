UAE: Doctors save elderly Emirati from permanent paralysis
The 75-year-old woman had experienced an acute stroke.
Doctors at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain successfully saved the life of a 75-year-old Emirati patient from permanent paralysis after she experienced an acute stroke.
The patient was brought to the hospital's Emergency Department with symptoms of an acute stroke resulting in the loss of her ability to speak or move her right limb.
Upon arrival, the patient immediately underwent the necessary diagnostic radiological examinations, which identified the blockage of a large artery supplying the brain.
The patient was then transferred to the cerebral catheterization department, where the medical team in the Interventional Radiology Department at Tawam Hospital, a facility affiliated with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) rushed to remove the clot inside the cerebral vessels with advanced technologies and restored perfusion to the brain.
The patient's condition improved rapidly and only 24 hours after the procedure, she was able to talk and move.
Dr. Jamal Al-Qutaish, the consultant interventional radiologist and head of the Radiology Department at Tawam Hospital, said: “The time factor played a significant role in saving the life of this patient, as the awareness of the family in bringing her within two hours of the symptoms of stroke was one of the most important reasons for the success of the procedure and the improvement of the patient’s condition, in addition to the availability of the latest technology and medical expertise at Tawam Hospital. "
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
Stroke, in addition to cardiovascular disease, is the leading cause of death nationwide in the UAE, although up to 50 percent of strokes are preventable.
Stroke affects both sexes, with women more at risk than men. It is also the leading cause of paralysis worldwide.
The Department of Interventional Radiology at Tawam Hospital is the largest and the most technologically-advanced in the country. It receives more than ten thousand patients each year for all specialities and from across the UAE and neighbouring countries.
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers,...
The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Education
Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about...
Some European universities will be closing their admission process... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed visits Arab Health Exhibition
The Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021... READ MORE
-
News
Surgeons transplant Emirati's kidney into own...
The 11-hour surgery is the first of its kind performed in the UAE. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights suspended, situation dynamic: ...
We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we ... READ MORE