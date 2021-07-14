UAE: Doctors remove massive tumour from man's stomach in life-saving surgery

The 38-year-old expat patient suffered complex health conditions.

A team of doctors performed a life-saving, radical surgery on a Bangladeshi man by removing a large tumour from the wall of his stomach.

The 38-year-old expat patient, who suffered complex health conditions, had visited Madinat Zayed Hospital – part of the Al Dhafra Hospitals under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

A rapid medical evaluation revealed that the man was suffering internal bleeding in the digestive system with severe anemia. He was transferred to the intensive care unit and given a blood transfusion to stabilise his condition. The medical team, meanwhile, worked on a treatment plan.

Dr Anwar Kamel Adwan, Consultant, Internal Medicine and Chair of Internal Medicine, conducted a gastrointestinal endoscopy, which revealed an ulcerative and massive tumour in the stomach wall.

A biopsy test showed a gastrointestinal stromal cell tumour, which originates from the gastrointestinal tract: stomach, small bowel and colon, and invades adjacent structures of the body.

Following the diagnosis, a team led by Dr Fadi Bassam Almahameed, Consultant Surgeon and Chair of Surgery, opted for a radical surgery.

“After developing a comprehensive treatment plan, we performed a radical surgery – subtotal gastrectomy with en bloc colectomy, for the infiltrated transverse colon, with subsequent anastomosis between stomach and bowel to ensure continuity of the gastrointestinal tract. The patient began to recover and his health condition improved completely before he left the hospital safe and sound,” he said.

Saeed Mohammed bin Thani Al Mazrouei, director of Madinat Zayed Hospital, lauded his team for their commitment in swiftly and successfully treating the patient.

“Our highly qualified team of medical professionals, coupled with the availability of advanced technology at our facility, ensured the patient received best-in-class care.”

