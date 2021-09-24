UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October
Paediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, ideally before wintertime.
Medics see the maximum number of infections between August and February — a period widely regarded as the ‘flu season’.
With Dubai schools set to return to full in-person learning from October 3, parents are expressing concern about their children’s health.
But doctors told Khaleej Times that getting an influenza shot is one way to keep kids safe, especially because the pandemic has not yet receded. Moreover, the symptoms for Covid-19 and the flu are so similar that getting infected can be confusing.
Vaccines are a small inactive part of the virus that gets injected in the body. This stimulates the body’s immune system, producing flu-specific antibodies, doctors said.
If individuals come across the real virus, the body already has antibodies, which protects them from getting infected entirely or may pass as a mild infection.
Dr Manjunath M Nagalli, specialist paediatrician at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said: “All children above the age of six months may take the flu shot to protect themselves from influenza. It is ideal that children get the jab by September or October — that is, before the start of the winter season."
"With schools reopened, it is crucial that parents ensure their child is vaccinated. Otherwise, there are chances that the child will spread the disease to other children in the classroom.”
Doctors stressed that the flu vaccine does not cause any long-term reactions. However, some may experience a low-grade fever, redness or pain at the injected spot.
Dr Shahid Gauhar, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at Prime Hospital, said any vaccine can be taken between a gap of six weeks.
“Any child who has received the Covid-19 vaccine can be given the flu vaccine after a gap of six weeks,” he said.
Dr Gauhar added that children who become infected with the flu virus are more susceptible to other infections, as well.
“The immunity of the child is suppressed and they become vulnerable to catch secondary infections. They can even get Covid-19,” he said.
ALSO READ:
>> Leave gap of three weeks between flu shot and Covid vaccine, says top official
Dr Gouli Chandrasekhar, specialist paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Abu Shagara, said the best way to reduce the risk of flu and associated complications is to get vaccinated every year.
“Children who are allergic to eggs and who have had a reaction to previous flu vaccines are advised not to take the flu vaccine,” he said.
The vaccine also cannot be administered to children below six months. But if mothers take the vaccine when they are pregnant, they can pass the anti-bodies to their child and protect them, said Dr Shoaib Shahzad Khan, department head of paediatrics and neonatology at Canadian Specialist Hospital.
“Children below the age of five are most at risk of complications from the flu virus. Most people usually recover within the span of a few days or two weeks after being infected," he said.
"However, it can become very serious in some people if it is left untreated. It can develop into more serious health problems, such as infections in the lungs, ear, sinus and overall worsening of chronic health problems. For some people, it can even be life-threatening."
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Four jailed for human trafficking, running a ...
The defendants lured a 17-year-old Pakistani girl to Dubai by... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year Dubai visa reduced
The visa offer is applicable to freehold residential properties only... READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Harris thanks Modi for resuming vaccine ...
In a meeting with Harris, Modi highlights that India and America are... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz draw
23 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline