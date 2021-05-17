UAE: Do not save credit card details online, residents warned

The practice will help keep fraudsters at bay.

UAE residents have been warned against storing their credit card information online to avoid the risks of having their personal information stolen by fraudsters.

“Don’t store passwords or credit card information online,” the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) tweeted.

“Storing your credit card information online puts your card information at risk of being stolen and used for fraudulent purchases,” it said.

The ADDA issued the warning as part of its regular cybersecurity tips to residents.

According to officials, while some websites and services claim to store people’s credit card information safely, many may still be vulnerable to a data breach.

A cybersecurity expert in the UAE has explained that even with security measures in place, people storing their credit card information online would put them at increased risk of their data being stolen and criminals using it for fraudulent purchases.

“It’s safer to manually enter your card information when you make a purchase, as it reduces the chances of the data being compromised,” said the expert.

Earlier, the ADDA had warned shoppers against allowing online shopping platforms to save their credit card information because the data could be misused by fraudsters.

The authorities advised that the theft of credit card details could be avoided by re-entering the information every time a shopper makes a payment or a new purchase.

Abu Dhabi Police also advised residents not to disclose their credit card details to anyone.

The police also highlighted the importance of protecting passwords, and opting for text messages for each withdrawal or purchase, in coordination with the bank that issued the credit card.

