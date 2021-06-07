News
UAE district achieves zero crime rate for second year

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 7, 2021
The Ajman Police chief praised the officers' hard work.


No serious crime has been recorded in Ajman’s Masfoot area for the second year in a row, the police said on Monday. Among those classified as serious crime are murder, violence, theft, and armed robberies.

Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, praised the Masfoot Comprehensive Police Station as he attended the inauguration of the station’s new building.

During the event, the police chief visited the Investigation Branch of the Criminal Research and Security Information, reviewed the statistics on criminal reports, and checked how the centre was dealing with them. He also inspected the traffic and patrols branch, the customer service unit, and the civil defence building, which was recently developed to meet the growing needs of the city.

Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi lauded the centre’s staff for their relentless efforts in providing smart security and safety services to the community, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Interior.

