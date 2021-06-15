UAE: Distribution of newspapers, magazines now allowed at public places

The UAE National Media Council (NMC) had in March 2020 ordered the temporary suspension of distribution of newspapers and magazines.

Media organisations in the UAE have been told that newspapers and magazines can now be distributed in public places like hotels, cafes and restaurants.

This came as the Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth held a meeting with media organisations in the UAE.

The UAE National Media Council (NMC) had in March 2020 ordered the temporary suspension of distribution of newspapers, magazines and marketing material as a Covid safety measure.

Newspaper subscriptions were exempted from the suspension.

Printed materials, including advertisements, were banned from being distributed in restaurants, hotels, health centres and clinics and waiting halls, where residents were likely to use them repeatedly.

The decision was in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The NMC had stressed that the newspapers’ crucial role in publishing reports and carrying discussions on issues of national importance across multiple platforms, including digital ones.

