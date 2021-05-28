UAE: Distracted driver rams into motorcyclist in horrific new video

Distracted driving one of the main causes of serious accidents, police say

In a chilling new video, a distracted driver can be seen slamming into a motorcyclist on a UAE road.

According to a tweet from the Abu Dhabi Police, the video was released in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre within the "Safety Path" campaign and the "You Comment" initiative.

The vehicle driven by the distracted motorist is seen approaching a motorcycle rider on the left lane at high speed. In the final moments of the video, it seems as though the motorcyclist has been all but mowed down by the car.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of being busy while driving. They advised against driving while using the phone and eating or drinking.

Other activities that could lead to a loss of focus included applying makeup or grooming oneself in the mirror, taking photos and/or turning to talk to other passengers in the car.

Police reiterated that distracted driving was one of the main causes of serious accidents on roads.

They also reminded motorists that the offence came with a Dh800 fine and four black points.