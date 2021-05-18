UAE: Dh50,000 fee to release vehicle impounded for jumping red light

Offenders will also be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points.

Motorists who jump red lights at traffic stops and have their cars impounded will need to pay a fee of Dh50,000 to secure their vehicle's release, Abu Dhabi Police said in a reminder post on Tuesday.

Offenders will be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points for the traffic violation, as per Law No. (5) on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The vehicle will, however, remain impounded until fees are paid. If the owner doesn't claim the vehicle within three months, it will be auctioned off, the authority noted on its official social media accounts.

Last month, the force arrested three young men for reckless driving and performing road stunts.