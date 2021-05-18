- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Dh50,000 fee to release vehicle impounded for jumping red light
Offenders will also be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points.
Motorists who jump red lights at traffic stops and have their cars impounded will need to pay a fee of Dh50,000 to secure their vehicle's release, Abu Dhabi Police said in a reminder post on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Will I have to pay traffic fines if friend breaks rules with my car?
Offenders will be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points for the traffic violation, as per Law No. (5) on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
# | (5) 2020— (@ADPoliceHQ) May 18, 2021
1000 12 30 50,000 6 .#_ pic.twitter.com/HZXV16dvPE
The vehicle will, however, remain impounded until fees are paid. If the owner doesn't claim the vehicle within three months, it will be auctioned off, the authority noted on its official social media accounts.
Last month, the force arrested three young men for reckless driving and performing road stunts.
-
Health
UAE: Doctors restore vision of 6-month-old...
The baby was diagnosed with genetic disease that affects one in 25,... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hire drivers via Dubai’s RTA on an hourly,...
Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman wins legal battle against ex-husband...
The man claimed he'd contributed the amount to purchase a building in ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing...
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,270 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4...
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh50,000 fee to release vehicle impounded...
Offenders will also be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: Expect lunch with robots and more
The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE extends deadline for submission of Class 10...
The Board was urged to review the previous timeline in light of the... READ MORE