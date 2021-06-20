UAE: Dh50 million up for grabs in lucky prize draw this week
The draw will take place at 9pm UAE time.
A huge first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will be up for grabs in a Mahzooz draw on Saturday, June 26.
The draw will take place at 9pm UAE time, according to Ewings LLC, which manages the draw.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai Duty Free raffle: Indian expat wins $1m after trying for 15 years
>> UAE attracts more millionaires, billionaires during Covid-19
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is currently the second-biggest raffle draw in the UAE, offering people a chance to win Dh15 million.
In the latest draw conducted on Saturday, one person went home a millionaire after matching five out of six numbers.
Additionally, 127 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,614 participants.
The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,218,490. The winning numbers were 7, 23, 26, 27, 44 and 48.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg...
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport in April. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Transport company, driver to pay nearly Dh45,...
The complainant firm said in its lawsuit that it had contacted the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Heat at up to 49°C, humid night...
Several red alerts for fog were issued early Sunday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km cycling track
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh50 million up for grabs in lucky prize...
The draw will take place at 9pm UAE time. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights: Travel agents see surge in...
Residents are hesitant to book due to lack of clarity on new... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 12-metre, 15-tonne whale found dead in...
A complete necropsy was conducted on the carcass, which was found by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Ministry slams rumours about Covid situation ...
Those violating online laws face jail sentences ranging from three... READ MORE