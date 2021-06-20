UAE: Dh50 million up for grabs in lucky prize draw this week

The draw will take place at 9pm UAE time.

A huge first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will be up for grabs in a Mahzooz draw on Saturday, June 26.

The draw will take place at 9pm UAE time, according to Ewings LLC, which manages the draw.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is currently the second-biggest raffle draw in the UAE, offering people a chance to win Dh15 million.

In the latest draw conducted on Saturday, one person went home a millionaire after matching five out of six numbers.

Additionally, 127 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,614 participants.

The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,218,490. The winning numbers were 7, 23, 26, 27, 44 and 48.

