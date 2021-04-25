UAE: Dh38m raised for 100 million meals drive in art auction

This initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad is all about humanity.

The International Charity Art Auction supporting ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign raised more than Dh37.54 million ($10.28 million) on Saturday during a live in-person auction in Dubai.

On display were a piece of Kaaba cover (Kiswa), embroidered in gold and silver, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, rare artworks by world-renowned artists and figures including a collection of gold and silver medallions designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and paintings by British artist Sacha Jafri, who recently created a world record by painting the largest canvas in Dubai.

A part of Sacha Jafri’s 'The Journey of Humanity' painting was sold for $4.2 million, the highest amount bid for any artwork in the auction. The painting was signed by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, at the event.

Kaaba Cover, part of the personal collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, was sold for $2.7 million.

“This initiative by His Highness Shiekh Mohammed is all about humanity. Ending world hunger is something that can be achieved . It is all about working with the right partners, and getting food to the children who need it the most. We have the know-how, there is will as well, but landscape is the biggest obstacle. This campaign by His Highness aims to bridge that gap,” said Sacha Jafri at the auction.

The charity art auction to raise funds for the 100 Million Meals campaign was organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The 100 Million Meal campaign is the biggest food drive in the region that aims to provide 100 million meals to disadvantaged individuals and families in 20 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event also had rare artworks by world-renowned artists and figures including a rare collection of gold and silver medallions designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso; the Swallow by the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, David Hockney’s paintings ‘The Sailor’ and ‘In Front of House Looking West’, alongside ‘Untitled’ and ‘Personages, Oiseau’ paintings by Joan Miró; ‘Fleurs dans un vase’ (Flower in a vase) by Henri Matisse, as well as drawing ‘Study of Faces: Madonna, Child and Profile of a Man’ by Salvador Dali. The live in-person auction was hosted by Jonny Gould revealing a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri.

The International Charity Art Auction was attended by crème de la crème including Shiekha Latifa, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister for Artificial Intelligence, industry leaders from the UAE; Wimbledon legend Boris Becker, boxing legend Amir Khan, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife, grandson of Pablo Picasso, Ralph Merkle, co-inventor of public key cryptography, and many more.

Alongside this event, there is also a silent auction running in Dubai from April 19 to 30 which has 53 items on display including signed jerseys by international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal. The online auction is open for the public to bid.

The target of Dh100 million was achieved in just 10 days since the launch, and events such as these are helping to raise as much funds as possible to end hunger — one of the goals of the United Nations.

