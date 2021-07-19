UAE: Dh250,000 payout for woman left disabled after car crash

The woman said she has found it difficult to find a job after the accident and that her husband has also separated from her.

A young woman who was left with permanent disabilities after a car crash, which also led to her husband divorcing her, has been awarded Dh250,000 in damages.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the young Arab man who drove the car that caused the accident and his mother, the second defendant in case, to pay the amount to the woman in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages she suffered due to the crash.

Official court documents stated that the Arab woman was driving on one of the roads in Abu Dhabi when the car that was being driven by the youngster crashed into hers. The woman’s car deviated from the road and crashed into a hard object on the roadside.

She suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures in different parts of her body.

Police investigations showed that the offending motorist, who was driving his mother’s car, caused the crash due to negligence and recklessness.

The traffic court had found the youngster and his mother guilty of violating traffic rules and causing the crash that left the woman injured. The mother was accused of giving her car to the young man. It is not clear from court documents whether the youngster had a driving licence or not.

The woman then filed a lawsuit against the youngster and his mother demanding Dh20 million in compensation for physical, moral and material damages.

She said in her lawsuit that she had suffered severe injuries which caused her permanent disability and was unable to live a normal life.

A medical report stated that the plaintiff suffered traumatic injuries and body fractures. It recommended that she refrain from lifting heavy objects, walking long distances, and standing for long periods of time. The woman said she has found it difficult to find a job because of her disabilities that resulted from the crash.

She said her husband also separated from her after the crash.

After hearing from all parties, the court ordered that she be compensated Dh250,000 for the damages suffered. The defendants were also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

