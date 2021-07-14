UAE: Dh1.8 million payout for worker left disabled after workplace accident

The near-fatal accident occurred due to negligence at the construction site, it ruled.

A construction worker, who was left permanently disabled after getting hit on the head by a heavy object, has been awarded Dh1.8 million in compensation for physical, financial and psychological damages suffered.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the construction company, where the Asian victim worked, and its insurer to pay the amount to him as compensation after he sustained serious injuries following an accident at the site.

ALSO READ:

>> Cryptocurrency fraud: Abu Dhabi top court fines 3 convicts Dh80,000 each

>> UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of suffocation

Court documents revealed that the accident occurred after a heavy object fell from a height on the victim’s head.

He sustained severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body, which led to permanent disability.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had found the construction company and its site engineer guilty of negligence that led to the near-fatal accident.

The court indicted the firm for its failure to safeguard its workers at the site.

The victim filed a civil lawsuit against his employer following the lower court’s ruling and demanded Dh4 million as compensation for the physical, financial and psychological damages suffered by him.

He stated that the accident left him permanently disabled and unable to work in the future.

The accident also aggravated his financial crisis because he was the sole breadwinner for his family.

To make matters worse, he had to spend a lot of money on his treatment in various hospitals in the UAE, the victim added.

The doctors, who were assigned by the court, examined his medical report and concluded that the victim had suffered trauma and weakened muscles in the head due to the serious injuries.

Fortunately, he did not develop any mental or cognitive complications, the medical report noted.

The medical report also noted that the victim would not be able to do any chores on his own in the future and would need to rely on others’ assistance because of the permanent disabilities suffered.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com