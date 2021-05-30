- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Dh100,000 fine for firms not submitting authentic beneficiary data
The company’s licence can also be suspended for a year for not conforming to the instructions of the ministry.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has asked all companies in the country to submit authentic details of their beneficiaries before June 30 to avoid penalties.
The ministry said the companies found flouting the rule would be sent a written warning note, followed by a Dh100,000 fine if they fail to meet the deadline.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Companies issued fines of Dh450,000 each for violations
Importantly, the company’s licence can also be suspended for a year for not conforming to the instructions of the ministry.
The new law will come into effect from July 1 and all the establishments registered and licensed in the UAE — including commercial free zones — are required to submit their beneficiaries’ data under this rule. However, government-owned companies and financial free zone establishments have been exempted from the exercise.
“Establishments' commitment to providing real beneficiary data will help create a national economic database, raising the UAE’s position in global economic and financial indicators and boost international cooperation in countering money-laundering and combating terrorism financing,” said the Ministry of Economy.
The UAE authorities have tightened anti-money laundering regulations and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).
The UAE Central Bank (UAECB) has also recently fined a number of entities in the country for not adhering to the country’s AML/CFT regulations.
All establishments registered and licensed in #UAE are now required to submit their real beneficiary data before 06/30/2021 in order to avoid penalties, including fines. pic.twitter.com/jXv67CQByt— Ministry Of Economy - United Arab Emirates (@Economyae) May 30, 2021
The Ministry of Economy said all registered establishments would keep the record of beneficiaries at its headquarters and submit an undertaking to establish the registry through the licensing authorities’ website.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Dubai fines 4 stores during super sale for breaking rules; 49 eateries penalised
They have also been asked to add registry data to the licensing authorities’ system through their website.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Man to pay Dh5,000 for ruining wife's...
In her lawsuit, she demanded Dh20,000, as she claimed he destroyed... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE considers giving 12th marks based on past 3...
A students Grade 9, 10 and 11 results may determine their Class 12... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati teenager becomes second victim to drown...
Abdul Al Aziz Al Shehi is the second victim to die on the same beach... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai launches longest public 3D artwork
The 236x12 metre hoarding created by Vera features an image of a... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro service affected; passengers evacuated
Affected passengers were evacuated to the Gold Souq station. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced
The fuel prices will come into effect from June 1. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE visit visa: How many times can I extend it?
Can I extend the visit visa without leaving the UAE? READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Top countries UAE residents are migrating...
The nationalities looking for a second citizenship from this region... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
News
UAE: Minor earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah
29 May 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI