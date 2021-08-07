UAE: Dh10,000 fine, 1 year detention for driving car without owner's permission
Public Prosecution alerts members of public about use of cars without owner's approval.
Driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission can land a motorist in trouble. The Public Prosecution has reminded members of the public that it is punishable offence as per UAE laws.
In an official tweet, the Public Prosecution said that according to Article 394 of Penal Code, whosoever drives a car or scooter without the permission or approval of the owner faces detention, not exceeding one year and/or a fine of up to Dh10,000.
Earlier, the Public Prosecution had reminded the public not to drive any motor vehicle on the road unless they hold a valid licence issued by the authorities. Anyone found doing so could be liable to a fine of up to Dh50,000 and/or up to three months in jail.
