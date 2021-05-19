UAE: Dh1,000 fine for crowding around accident sites, police warn

Posting images, videos of accident site punishable with Dh150,000 fine.

Crowding around accident sites in the UAE is illegal, the Abu Dhabi Police have warned.

The police said the fine for the offence is Dh1,000.

Bystanders are not allowed to gather around accident or fire sites as it hinders efforts of the first responders reaching them. The practice obstructs the work of police, civil defence, ambulance and rescue officials.

The penalty for filming accident sites is even more severe. According to the Ministry of Interior, filming road accidents and posting images and clips on social media is punishable with a Dh150,000 fine.

"The circulation of these images is unacceptable as it can cause a psychological shock to the families of victims when they view such images," the ministry had said in a statement earlier.

ALSO READ:

>> Bystanders' rescue bid causes crash victim's death in Dubai

In July 2018, nine people who gathered around an accident site in Al Ain sustained minor injuries after a speeding car crashed into them. The police said the car was involved in a traffic accident on Al Ain-Dubai highway and had stopped on the side.

A police official had said: "Such behaviour not only causes a greater danger on the roads, but it could also cause congestion and stop the ambulance services from reaching the accident victims in time to save their lives, because every minute is critical.”