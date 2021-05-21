UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points for overtaking on emergency lane

Abu Dhabi Police share video to spread awareness among motorists.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared a video showing motorists illegally overtaking using the emergency lane.

According to the official tweet, the video was released in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police Follow-up and Control Center and within the "You Comment" initiative.

The offence carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points, according to Article No. 42 of the Federal Road and Traffic Law.

Police affirmed that using the emergency shoulder to overtake other vehicles was dangerous as it could hinder the movement of emergency vehicles, potentially preventing them from reaching accident sites on time and costing lives.