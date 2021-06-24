UAE: DEWA urges residents to be wary of fraud emails asking for bill payments

Authority tells customers not to click on any links or open attachments from unknown email addresses.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged citizens and residents to be wary of fraudulent emails asking for bill payments.

"Please note that some customers receive fraudulent emails claiming they are from DEWA and asking for bill payments. Please do not respond to these emails and always make sure of the domain name of the email address,” DEWA said on Thursday.

“Also, make sure you make any payments through trusted channels. DEWA is taking the necessary action in coordination with the competent authorities,” it added.

DEWA further added on its social media platforms, telling customers not to click on any links or open attachments from unknown email addresses.

“Inspect the sender’s email address before you open it. Hackers can use emails to access your personal information including your credit cards. Do not click on links or open attachments from unknown emails. Also, make sure you make any payments through trusted channels,” DEWA said.