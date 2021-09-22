UAE denounces coup attempt in Sudan, affirms support for Sudanese people

The UAE rejects any attempts to disrupt the efforts of the Sudanese people to achieve stability, Mofaic said in a statement.

The UAE has condemned the failed coup attempt in Sudan, stressing its commitment to continue supporting the transitional phase in the African country to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for their development and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Sudan says coup thwarted, accuses Bashir loyalists

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the UAE rejects any attempts to obstruct or disrupt the efforts of the Sudanese people to achieve security and stability, emphasising the UAE's solidarity and commitment to stand by Sudan to preserve its sovereignty and national unity.

On Tuesday, a member of the country's ruling council told the media that Sudanese authorities have contained a failed coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control.

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on Monday was due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman was quoted as saying.