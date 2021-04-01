UAE: Dad thanks cops who helped son recover from drug addiction

The young man was assisted through a digital service

The father of a former drug addict has thanked Abu Dhabi Police for their efforts in helping his son recover from drug abuse through a digital service called 'Opportunity of Hope'.

The online service — launched last year and accessible via the Abu Dhabi Police website or smart app — helps provide treatment to drug users and addicts in a way that ensures total confidentiality.

Narrating his son’s drug abuse story during an interview on an Abu Dhabi television channel, the father explained that he had noticed his son was not in good shape. He said the young man was displaying signs of severe fatigue and dizziness and had very dark circles around his eyes.

At first, the dad thought his son's symptoms were due to a regular illness. However, his concern grew after he noticed the lad's condition deteriorating. Upon confronting him and pressuring him to talk about what was going on, the young man admitted that he was addicted to a certain type of drug.

The youth told his dad that one of his friends had offered him a narcotic pill with the promise that it would help him study well and make him feel energetic.

The youth, unfortunately, continued taking more narcotics until he reached a point where he could not do without the drugs.

Cops help son recover

Following his son’s confession, the father said he felt bewildered and afraid. In his search for solutions, he came across the ‘Opportunity of Hope’ initiative on social media that promised guidance and treatment to addicts on social media.

The dad said he registered his son for addiction treatment and was surprised by the speed, privacy and professionalism with which the force communicated with them.

His son was treated at the de-addiction clinic, where he slowly quit drugs. The young man was later integrated back into the community.

Initiative treats 270 drug addicts

Last month, Abu Dhabi Police reported that more than 270 drug addicts sought treatment online through its new smart service rolled out in 2020.

The force said the digital service for drug prevention had been contacted by more than 40,000 residents.

Last month, the force also launched a month-long comprehensive anti-drug campaign targeting youths, parents, families and the local community to promote awareness about the destructive effects of drugs and its negative repercussions on the individual, family and society.

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the anti-narcotics department at Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of families, society, and civil and institutional entities working together to combat drug abuse.

