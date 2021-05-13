- EVENTS
UAE: Critical patient in Dubai with expired insurance cover seeks aid
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause.
Kiran D'Silva, a Dubai resident, suffered a stroke on Wednesday (May 12) and was admitted to City Hospital.
Unfortunately, it was found out during the time of his admission to the hospital that his insurance cover had expired on May 8, barely four days before he took ill.
However, because of his critical condition, doctors decided to go ahead with the admission and treatment started without the insurance cover and on the basis of self-payment.
The hospital authorities have given Dh500,000 as a ballpark figure for the treatment.
However, the amount is beyond the patient's means since his wife has a meagre monthly income.
The insurance company was unable to help the patient's cause, as the authorities said the due date for the renewal of the cover had expired.
Now, plans are afoot to shift him to the Dubai Government-run Rashid Hospital since it's less expensive than the private healthcare facility, where he is undergoing treatment.
A fund-raising drive has been initiated to crowdsource the expenses for his treatment.
The public has been urged to contribute and spread the word to raise funds to meet the treatment cost.
Donors can call Mervin Pais @ +971 50 6732315 to make the contribution to save the patient’s life.
