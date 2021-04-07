UAE Covid: World's largest manmade safari reopens

The entity has done so while ensuring full compliance with precautionary measures.

Al Ain Zoo has announced that it has reactivated some of its experiences and services, including its Ahlan Special Service, Al Maha Royal Experience and Al Ain Safari – the largest man-made safari in the world.

The entity has done so while ensuring full compliance with precautionary measures.

The zoo offers its guests numerous educational and entertainment experiences as well as exciting adventures that attract family members of all ages. These include the Ahlan Special Service, which offers visitors a guided tour aboard a golf cart where they enjoy five main stops over a 1.5 hour ride. The Zoo also offers Al Maha Royal Service, which provides visitors with various packages with a great level of luxury, privacy and amazing tours throughout the Zoo.

Al Ain Safari provides visitors with an exploration tour amid African wildlife and numerous animals roaming freely in the vast area. All Safari vehicles are equipped to meet the highest safety standards and precautionary measures, using plastic partitions and ongoing sanitization between tours.