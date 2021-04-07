- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Covid: World's largest manmade safari reopens
The entity has done so while ensuring full compliance with precautionary measures.
Al Ain Zoo has announced that it has reactivated some of its experiences and services, including its Ahlan Special Service, Al Maha Royal Experience and Al Ain Safari – the largest man-made safari in the world.
The entity has done so while ensuring full compliance with precautionary measures.
The zoo offers its guests numerous educational and entertainment experiences as well as exciting adventures that attract family members of all ages. These include the Ahlan Special Service, which offers visitors a guided tour aboard a golf cart where they enjoy five main stops over a 1.5 hour ride. The Zoo also offers Al Maha Royal Service, which provides visitors with various packages with a great level of luxury, privacy and amazing tours throughout the Zoo.
Al Ain Safari provides visitors with an exploration tour amid African wildlife and numerous animals roaming freely in the vast area. All Safari vehicles are equipped to meet the highest safety standards and precautionary measures, using plastic partitions and ongoing sanitization between tours.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch