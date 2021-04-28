- EVENTS
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during Ramadan 2021
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or conduct social visits.
The UAE Public Prosecution has outlined a number of banned behaviours, including gatherings and social visits during the current month of Ramadan, as part of Covid-19 safety measures. Authorities also stressed the need by members of the public to have Iftar and Suhoor only with family members living in the same house.
In an awareness message posted on their Twitter account, prosecutors said gatherings and parties are banned across UAE during Ramadan. It’s also illegal to gather for Iftar or other meals or host celebrations at home or farms as well as conduct social visits.
Officers noted that family and organisational Iftar tents are also prohibited, along with commercial Ramadan tents that offer food, beverage and shisha, which are usually associated with hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations.
>> UAE Ramadan 2021: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at mosques
Distributing Iftar meals in front of homes and exchange of food between families and neighbours have been banned. Residents have also been prohibited from sending Iftar meals to mosques or sharing meals with others, and to inform the competent authorities about the phenomenon of begging.
According to prosecutors, it is also prohibited to hold Majlis or council meetings or any other gatherings, whether by entities or individuals. It is also prohibited to distribute Quran and other gifts at the workplace during Ramadan.
Prosecutors have encouraged residents to use social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends.
Restaurants told to adhere to rules
Prosecutors also explained that restaurants and other food establishments must adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including refraining from the distribution of Iftar meals to people fasting inside or in front of the restaurant façade, preparing meals according to the highest hygiene and public health standards, and ensuring the health and safety of their workers.
Restaurant workers should also wear face masks at all times while attending to customers. Meanwhile, food for delivery should be served in single-use parcels that are prepacked and should be kept in special boxes while being transported. Delivery workers should also maintain social distancing guidelines throughout the period of packaging, storage and distribution, and avoid touching hands when distributing meals, said officers.
Authorities noted that intensive inspection campaigns are being carried out across the UAE and those violating relevant measures will be subject to legal action, which includes fines and the closure of concerned establishments or facilities.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi authorities reported that they busted 39 gatherings since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Abu Dhabi Police said they referred the hosts and guests of the gatherings to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution for legal action.
The police have called on residents to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines and safety measures.
The penalty for gatherings is a Dh10,000 fine for the host and Dh5,000 each for attendees.
The police reiterated that gatherings put public health at risk.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
