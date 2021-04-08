News
UAE Covid: Exams conducted at schools amid strict safety measures

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 8, 2021
Students appear from SSLC exams and Grade 12 at The Model School.

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Grade 12 exams have started from Thursday. There are very few Indian schools in the UAE following the Kerala syllabus.

Abdul Kader V.V., principal, The Model School, Abu Dhabi, noted the exams were conducted smoothly by taking all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“We have 143 students for SSLC, while one Covid-19 positive student didn’t appear. In Grade 12, we have 83 students, but 2 Covid-19 positive students didn’t appear,” the principal said.

Exam was held at 12.10 pm (UAE time) on Thursday by adhering to all health and safety protocols.

These exams were scheduled to be held from March 17 to 30 but postponed to April 8 as educational institutes in Kerala had to serve as polling booths for the state assembly election, which were held on Tuesday.

Grade 12 exams will conclude on April 26 while SSLC exams will be held till April 29.

Ashwani Kumar

