UAE Covid: 85% of Emirates’ pilots, cabin crew fully vaccinated
Over 35,000 employees have been administered the Covid-19 jab
Emirates Airline authorities have vaccinated a large number of its employees, the carrier said in a statement.
The Dubai-based carrier said in a statement that over 35,000 employees have been administered the Covid-19 jab. They received the shot from one of the company’s vaccination centres.
The authorities said over 85 per cent of their pilots and cabin crew have already received two doses of the vaccine.
Emirates will operate #EK2021 on 10 April, a special A380 flight with fully vaccinated crew and passengers to mark UAE’s vaccination milestone and the safe return of travel, in style. https://t.co/04NVrbRiQA#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter @Airbus pic.twitter.com/MSkT6bT4J2— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 29, 2021
On April 10, the airline will operate a special flight (EK2021) that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.
The special flight will depart the Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 12:00 noon and fly over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to DXB at 2:30 pm.
