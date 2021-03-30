- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Court orders bank to return Dh80,000 to customer
The bank was found to have breached a loan contract.
A bank in the UAE has been instructed to return Dh80,000 it unjustly took from a customer as interest.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Trio told to pay back Dh2 million they stole
>> UAE: 3 on trial for stealing Dubai telco's equipment from mobile network tower
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Court documents revealed that the customer had filed a lawsuit against the bank after she noticed that she had paid much more in interest rates than what was agreed upon in the loan agreement.
She had borrowed the money from the bank to construct villas and was supposed to repay the loan in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that also included an interest component.
She demanded an accountant or a banking expert be assigned to conduct an audit of the bank and also scrutinise her loan contract.
The plaintiff's lawyer explained that his client had secured Dh4.4 million from the bank to construct villas.
He said the client had settled the loan and the accrued interest agreed upon.
However, the bank, the defendant in the case, had unjustly extracted Dh80,000 from her.
A banking expert upheld the contention that the defendant had breached the loan contract.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court ruled in favour of the complainant. The court also ordered the bank to pay her back Dh80,000 which it had unjustly taken from her.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli