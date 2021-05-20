UAE: Court awards Dh20,000 to a motorist injured in Al Ain car crash

Defendant asked to pay Dh5,000 for violating traffic rules

A motorist, who was injured in a car collision in Al Ain, has been awarded Dh20,000 in compensation for the damages caused to him.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the victim’s car to pay him the compensation amount after he was found guilty of causing the accident.

Court documents revealed that the victim was driving a rented car in Al Ain, when the defendant’s car rammed into him.

The motorist sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The defendant escaped the crash with minor injuries.

An investigation by the police found that the defendant had caused the accident because he had defied traffic rules.

Earlier, the traffic court had convicted the defendant of violating rules and fined him Dh5,000.

Later, the victim later filed a lawsuit against the defendant, demanding Dh50,000 in compensation for the physical and material damages he suffered due to the accident.

The victim said he sustained fractures on both his hands and had to undergo surgeries in a hospital to fix his damaged fingers.

He underwent treatment for two months that purportedly affected his monthly income. He also sought compensation for the damages caused to his rented car that was involved in the crash.

The court ordered that Dh20,000 be paid by the defendant to the victim and also pick up the tab for his legal expenses.

The court clarified that the victim did not furnish any legal proof of the damages caused to his rented car or the expenses incurred to repair the vehicle, and, as a result, his plea was not taken into account.

