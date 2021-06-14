UAE congratulates new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett
The UAE also congratulated the Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
The UAE on Monday congratulated Israel’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett.
The #UAE congratulates Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the formation of a new #Israeli government.— (@MoFAICUAE) June 14, 2021
In the official tweet, the UAE also congratulated the alternate prime minister and foreign minister Yair Lapid on the formation of a new Israeli government.
We look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.— (@MoFAICUAE) June 14, 2021
“We look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment,” a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation read.
Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister after parliament approved a new government on Sunday. A 49-year-old former defence minister and one-time special forces commando, Bennett leads the right-wing Yamina party.
The 120-member Knesset voted in favour of an improbable coalition put together by centrist Yair Lapid, with a razor-thin majority but enough to end veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 unbroken years at the helm.
The coalition deal sees Bennett, an estranged former protege of Netanyahu, serve first as prime minister in a rotation deal, before Lapid takes over after two years.
