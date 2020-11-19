UAE conducts workshops to tackle bullying

Educators, consultants visiting schools to teach students how to tackle bullying as part of National Bullying Prevention Week.

As part of the National Bullying Prevention Week, the Ministry of Education (MoE) said it was conducting a campaign to address the issue of bullying among students.

Running until November 21, the anti-bullying campaign involves 54 virtual workshops for 64 educational institutions and targets public and private schools as well as government and private higher education institutions. It also targets parents, administrators, teachers, nurses, bus supervisors, drivers, cleaners, workers in school canteens and other members of society.

The campaign addresses cyberbullying incidents among students and educates them on how to deal with bullies and methods of prevention. It also explains the relationship between Covid-19 and cyberbullying, intervention methods, and the role of professionals in educational institutions in conducting programmes to prevent bullying.

Trained educators and consultants have been visiting public and private schools in UAE this week to educate students about the various forms of bullying and its negative effects.

The nationwide ant-bullying campaign has been organised under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

"The concerted efforts of the federal and local institutions and civil society to address the phenomenon of bullying and raising awareness about it underscore the endeavour of the country to ensure that the best interests of the child are above any consideration to protect his rights and guarantee his well-being and safety of growth," Sheikha Fatima said in an earlier statement.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world, changes have taken place that has had a profound impact on everyone, especially children, and with the application of the distance learning and remote work system, we see the pivotal role that the internet plays in the continuation of the learning process. This makes us more alert to the phenomenon of bullying in the digital space."

Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education said the MoE in cooperation with its partners from various institutions, seeks to mobilise efforts to strengthen a noble value system for students in various public and private schools based on the inherent heritage of the UAE society.

The campaign serves the concepts and plans of the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood and enhances the well-being of students within the school environment as part of an integrated national effort undertaken by many federal and local institutions and bodies to distance the school environment from any negative aspects that affect the quality of educational practices followed in Emirati schools, she added.

Last year, the ministry reported that a quarter of all pupils in the UAE are being bullied.

The Abu Dhabi Police had on Sunday urged parents to monitor the behavioural changes in their children and not to ignore the aggressive behaviours — both in verbal and physical forms. Officers also told parents to seek help from authorities concerned or psychologists if they notice unusual behaviours among children.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com