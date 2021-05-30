UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia

Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 11.42 am

The coalition intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait on Saturday night.

The UAE has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with an explosive drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated that these “continued terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”

The UAE urged the international community to take a stance to stop these repeated acts targeting Saudi Arabia’s security, adding that these attacks are evidence of the Houthi militia’s aim to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability.

The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens.

MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.