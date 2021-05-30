- EVENTS
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia
The coalition intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait on Saturday night.
The UAE has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with an explosive drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.
The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Saturday night.
The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.
In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated that these “continued terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”
The UAE urged the international community to take a stance to stop these repeated acts targeting Saudi Arabia’s security, adding that these attacks are evidence of the Houthi militia’s aim to undermine security and stability in the region.
It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability.
The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens.
MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
News
