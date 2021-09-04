UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi with bomb-laden drones
The MoFAIC urges international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop Houthi attacks on civilians
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias’ attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, with bomb-laden drones which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces' Air Defence.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.
It also stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.
The MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
-
Education
Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-...
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of...
Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Brothers jailed for partially blinding...
The victim was beaten up at a school's parking lot. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from...
11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to unveil first of 50 grand projects tomorrow
These 50 ambitious economic and social projects come on the back of... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's budget airline Fly Jinnah may take off ...
New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's mission to the moon: Rover landing site...
Three backup landing locations have also been identified READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain approves Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul