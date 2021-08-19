UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone
Ministry urges international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempt to attack civilians, and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia with a booby-trapped drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Thursday, the UAE reiterated that these terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.
It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE reiterated in the statement its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability.
The UAE also underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
The ministry stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
