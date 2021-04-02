- EVENTS
UAE: Community run to raise funds for organ donation drive
Al Hudayriyat Island is all set to transform into a running track next week, as hundreds are expected to join a community run to raise funds for organ donatino.
The run — planned by Ma’an and Abu Dhabi Sports Council — is scheduled to take place on April 10.
Billed as an opportunity for Abu Dhabi residents and citizens of all ages and abilities to participate in an enjoyable and safe race, the Ma’an At Your Own Pace run also seeks to benefit a social cause. Funds raised by the event will be used to support patients who require organ donation.
Registration is now open for the event with participants able to choose from 3km, 5km and 10km distances. People aged 12 and above can participate by paying Dh120 for all distances, while adults can enter for Dh150.
In a statement, organisers of the event said, “Every single dirham from the registration fees will be contributed to the Organ Donation Programme, which will provide the funds needed for surgery for 16 patients currently on the waiting list, along with the follow-up treatment costs.”
The ‘Organs Transplant Support’ campaign was launched in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA and will cover cost of surgery as well as the ensuing treatment costs for two years for patients in need.
Participants will receive a bespoke running shirt, finishers' medal, certificate and downloadable photos from the event.
All participants will be required to provide a PCR negative test result within 48 hours of event day. Vaccinated participants who have the sign (*), (E) or (V) in their Al Hosn app must provide a negative PCR test result within 7 days.
Aspiring participants can register online at www.adsc.ae/en/events/ma-an-at-your-own-pace-run.
