UAE Commemoration Day: Sheikh Khalifa pays tribute to nation's martyrs

We will forever remember those who sacrificed their lives for nation, says UAE President.

On the occasion of Commemoration Day (Martyrs’ Day), President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pledged to always remember with appreciation and gratitude “our children who sacrificed their lives in the fields of truth and duty, the fields of redemption; in defence of the nation, in preservation of its sovereignty, and in protection of its achievements.”

In a statement given to ‘Nation Shield,’ the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Khalifa added that these sacrifices are “medals of pride” that will adorn “our chests and those of our children and grandchildren.”

The President also said the nation’s martyrs are like “beacons that illuminate the way, as we create the next 50 years” and renewed his pledge that their children and families will remain a priority and will receive the highest care support from the state.

Below is the statement in full:

“The 30th of November is a national occasion that upholds the values of sacrifice and redemption, and it is a day of pride and glory.

Throughout time, martyrdom has been and will remain the culmination of daring, the summit of sacrifice, the most prestigious of honours, the highest levels of expression of loyalty and belonging to the nation.

We will always remember as people and leadership, with appreciation and gratitude, our children who sacrificed their lives in the fields of the truth and duty, the fields of redemption; in defence of the nation, in preservation of its sovereignty, and in protection of its achievements. They kept the UAE flag flying high as a symbol of strength, pride and resilience.

The blood of our martyrs will adorn our chests with pride, and those of our children and grandchildren, they are the beacons that illuminate the way, as we create the next 50 years.

Their children and their families will forever in be in our debt, the nation pledges to them all appreciation and love, and the state will endorse them with care and support.

My sons and daughters, I invite you on this day to raise our salutations, in appreciation and thanks to the soldiers, officers and leaders of our Armed Forces, and to all the members of our security services, who are stationed in the fields of honour for defending the soil of the homeland, and upholding its banner in fulfillment of its pledges.

Greetings to the sons and daughters of the country, especially those working in the fields of giving and fulfilling their duties in the areas of humanitarian work, health care and security both inside and outside the country.

May God preserve our country’s safety and security, and have mercy on our martyrs.”