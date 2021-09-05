UAE: Children as young as 15 can work under new visa scheme
Students aged 15 and above will soon be allowed to work in the UAE under a temporary visa scheme.
This came as Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the UAE Projects of 50 event, which was held to announce the first set of plans under the initiative.
The new provision for students will allow them to gain some experience, while adding value to the UAE economy.
Earlier, the minister also announced the launch of a 'green visa' and a freelance visa.
Green visas are work permits with residency for pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Freelance visa will help people work independently.
Green visa holders can sponsor their sons' visas till they turn 25. Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18.
Green visa holders can also sponsor their parents.
This came as ministers and top officials got together in Dubai to announce the first set of 50 new projects that will usher in the next phase of growth for the country.
