UAE Central Bank issues 1,000 silver coins to celebrate Ajman Museum's 30th anniversary

The coins will be available to purchase in the Ajman Heritage District.

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Tuesday announced the issuance of commemorative silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum.

Issued in collaboration with the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), the coins seek to highlight the historical role conducted by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and his interest in preserving the Emirati heritage.

They will also celebrate the UAE’s heritage and culture — including the vital role played by the Ajman Museum, one of the precious Emirati treasures with artefacts revealing the nation’s valuable history.

The Central Bank will issue 1,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 gms. The front side of the coin will feature the image of Sheikh Humaid with his name in both Arabic and English, and the date of issuance in Gregorian and Hijri years (2021 and 1443 respectively). The reverse side will comprise a drawing of Ajman Museum, with the names of both the museum and Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English.

All silver coins issued will be handed to the Ajman Tourism Development Department, and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters or branches, but rather will retail in the Ajman Heritage District.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said that these commemorative coins come in honour of Sheikh Humaid's constant initiatives to preserve all aspects of the Emirati heritage — from architectural to social, cultural, and literary.

The Ajman Museum is the main museum in the Emirate of Ajman. The building, which dates back to the eighteenth century, was the Ruler of Ajman’s residence until 1970. It was converted into a police headquarters until 1979, after which it was turned into a museum.

