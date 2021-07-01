UAE: Canadians mark national day reflecting on history

Consul-General attends Canada Day event in Dubai, tells compatriots to look toward country's future

Canadians across the UAE marked the country’s 154 National Day on July 1 by remembering the country’s history and the sacrifices made by its people and leaders.

In Dubai, the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) hosted a low-key event in the presence of a few staff members and students who were addressed by Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

“This year, more than ever, Canada Day presents an opportunity to reflect on our history and culture. Canada is built, and has flourished, on the ancestral lands of First Nations, Inuit and its peoples. I invite Canadians in the UAE to come together to reflect on our past, appreciate our diversity, show solidarity, and look toward Canada’s future,” Linteau, said.

The event was hosted on the new campus of CUD at City Walk that partnered with the Canadian Business Council in Dubai and Merex, along with the Consulate-General of Canada.

“Our annual Canada Day event in the UAE is a celebration of the shared principles that both nations are built upon. Uniting cultures through the common values of diversity, inclusivity, peace, and harmony is particularly fitting this year, as Dubai prepares to host a world-wide audience at Expo 2020. We look forward to celebrating these values across our community on July 1 and throughout the months ahead,” said CUD president and vice-chancellor, Prof Karim Chelli.

The Canada Day event kicked off at 9am on Thursday when guests arrived at CUD’s new campus and were then also directed to check-in at CUD’s Kiosk in City Walk and received #CanadaDayUAE stickers.

A #CanadaDayUAE photo booth was also set-up for anyone who wanted to share their Canada Day greeting. Shops and restaurants throughout City Walk were offering discounts for those wearing the #CanadaDayUAE stickers.

Colin Beaton, chairman, Canadian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “Canada Day is a very special event for Canadians in the UAE. This year, the celebration seems to have greater meaning, with Expo 2020 Dubai less than 100 days from opening and the Canadian pavilion sure to be one of the highlights. Canadians have a long history in the UAE and have played an important role in the remarkable development of this great country.”

With longstanding bilateral ties between the two nations, the UAE is home to some 40,000 Canadian citizens. CUD was established in 2006 to help strengthen that bond by bringing the world-class Canadian curriculum to Dubai. The university has since gone on to become one of the Arab world’s foremost higher education institutions and ranks among the top two per cent of universities worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Every year on this day, Canadians across the country and the world recognise the founding of the nation by showcasing their pride in their history, culture and achievements.

